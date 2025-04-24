Reviews

 
REVIEW

Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

Four-monitor dual-desk home office setup powered by mini-PCs, displaying web browsers and productivity tools.
Mini-PCs power a compact, multi-monitor workspace optimized for productivity and multitasking. (Photo by Author)

I finally bit the bullet and swapped out an aging laptop and a failing desktop with much smaller replacements. My initial plan was to buy two well-endowed refurbished desktop computers. Instead, I stumbled upon a new computing approach — mini-PCs.

For months, I have been curious about the performance of these 6-1/4″ by 6″ by 2″ aluminum and plastic boxes of tiny computer components. I already had two sets of large desktop monitors, HDMI cables, keyboards, and mice, so with nothing else to buy, I anticipated an easy upgrade swap. In return, I would gain more desk space and save some cash.

The numerous hours I spent researching vendors and selecting the internal components paid off. The options felt dizzying as I moved from one vendor website to another, and the decisions were daunting as I weighed the choices of mobile processors, RAM, storage types, and their capacity.

The process became a balancing act of potential performance versus price. Depending on the processor, RAM, and storage devices selected, the cost ranged from $200 to north of $600.

I discovered many enticing products with Windows 10, Windows 11, and several species of Linux distributions. Some vendors even offered configurations without a pre-installed operating system. That was a choice I seriously considered since I already had a drawer full of free Linux installation disks.

Choosing Mini-PCs: A Technology Gamble

Occasionally, for a change of pace or mobile convenience, I have plugged my Android phone into a docking station tethered to a desktop monitor, external drive, wireless keyboard, and mouse. The phone’s innards were solid enough to let me do light work and enjoy playing videos and some lightweight Android games. It almost matched the productivity of my aging laptop, dual-booted with Windows 10 and Linux.

My big quandary was the unknown hardware. Would a mini-PC perform no better than a tethered cell phone, or would it be a real computing upgrade for my home office? If the tiny new desktop device failed to perform adequately, I would send it back and follow up with a more traditional hardware selection.

I bought the CyberGeek Nano T1 mini-PC stuffed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 64GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $416. I ordered the model with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed.

Front view of the CyberGeek T1 Mini

Front view of the CyberGeek Nano T1, a compact powerhouse equipped with dual USB 3.0 ports, USB-C, audio jacks, and a power button. Its fanless aluminum design blends quiet operation with high performance. (Image Credit: CyberGeek)

The CyberGeek mini-PC worked flawlessly. After using it for one month, I bought a second mini-PC from Beelink with Windows 11 pre-installed. The Beelink currently costs $419 at Amazon.

I configured the Beelink EQi12 model with an Intel 12th Generation Core i7-12650H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The availability of two HDMI video ports was key to my final model choices in both purchases. Other models by both vendors offered mostly units with only one HDMI port or paired with a DisplayPort (DP).

I am not a Microsoft Windows fan, so I added Ubuntu Linux as a dual boot, as Beelink did not have a similar configuration to Linux. Several days later, I deleted the Windows installation and devoted the entire 1TB storage space to the Linux OS.

Pleasant Productivity Performance Provided

Had the mini-PCs duplicated or even slightly improved the digital delivery of my experience with a docked cell phone, I would be writing this review on a big, bulky desktop computer. The outcome would have been the same if I had selected less RAM and skimpier mobile processors.

Beelink mini-PC internal components

The Beelink mini-PC series fits together in stacked layers in a compact 2″ tall space. The case is easily removed for access to do-it-yourself repairs if needed. The CyberGeek mini-PC lineup uses a similar design. (Image Credit: Beelink)

I was also curious about how the Intel and the AMD chips would affect the performance of the CyberGeek versus the Beelink models. Both configurations I chose are similar and made a better choice for me than the lower-grade chip and the lesser RAM options.

For instance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U has eight cores/16 threads. It supports L2-4MB and L3-8MB smart caches. It boasts a dynamic frequency of up to 4.3GHz and utilizes 7nm technology. Its CPU core hits an optimal balance between high performance and energy efficiency.

By comparison, the Intel Core i7 12650H processor boasts 10 cores/16 threads, a max turbo of 4.7GHz, and a 24MB L3 cache. Industry benchmarks rate it better than the Ryzen chip for tasks that benefit from higher clock speeds and efficient single-core performance.

 CyberGeek T1 and the Beelink EQi12 mini-PCs side-by-side view of ports

The CyberGeek Nano T1 (left) and the Beelink EQi12 (right) offer a nearly identical collection of ports on their front and back panels. They provide a robust desktop computing platform in ridiculously compact and lightweight enclosures that can sit on a desk, attach to the back of a monitor, or hang on a wall. (Image Credits: CyberGeek, Beelink)

However, in processing my daily computer tasks of content creation, entertainment viewing, and heavy online research, both mini-PCs have served me well with no discernible shortcomings. They both deliver strong performance and aptly handle complex multitasking requirements.

The double RAM size makes up for the slightly less powerful Ryzen chip’s behavior. I have not noticed any performance quirks between the two mini devices, and the Beelink’s smaller RAM capacity does not impact its performance.

Bottom Line

The dead-silent fans on both units impressed me almost as much as their lightweight mini-cases and the trouble-free setup. The installed heat sinks and airflow design through the outer cases keep both units cool to the touch throughout the day.

A standard AC wall plug powers both units. Not having to ferret away an in-line power brick is a bonus.

The dual video ports — whether two HDMIs or one along with a DisplayPort — are the ultimate convenience. Of course, plugging an existing monitor or two into the mini-PC is a cost-saving advantage to upgrading a computer system. However, the lower price for a mini-PC makes buying a new monitor much more inviting.

I take the mini-PC on the road or around the house instead of a laptop. The power cord with the mini-PC that fits in the palm of my hand makes an ideal mobile solution paired with a 16″ external screen, which I used for a dual-screen setup with a laptop.

Suggest a Review

Is there a Linux software application or distro you’d like to suggest for review? Something you love or would like to get to know?

Email your ideas to me, and I’ll consider them for a future column.

And use the Reader Comments feature below to provide your input!

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Linux Software Review
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025
Linux operating system
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 laptop
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
network engineer observing open-source security systems
Open Source Security at Risk From Poor Oversight
April 14, 2025
Linux Software Review
MakuluLinux LinDoz 2025 Brings AI Frontier to Desktop Computing
March 3, 2025
monitoring energy in data center
30 Lines of Code Could Cut Data Center Power Use by 30%
February 6, 2025
open source developers in a collabortive environment
Open Source’s Complexities in 2025: From Sustainability to Security
January 28, 2025
Linux operating system
Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start
January 8, 2025
IT systems administrators
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
AI use in open source
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024
Linux operating system
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
November 21, 2024
collaboration
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
open source software advantages
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024
More in Reviews
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 laptop
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance
July 9, 2024
Linux operating system review
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
Linux operating system review
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024
Linux software review
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
December 18, 2023
Monoprice CrystalPro 27″ Monitor Delivers Productivity, Convenience at a Bargain Price
December 7, 2023
Doogee V30T Smartphone: A Rugged Masterpiece With Carrier Caveats
September 14, 2023
Rhino Linux 2023.1 Rolling Release
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
August 15, 2023
Rhino Linux desktop
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
July 17, 2023
Linux Open Source artificial intelligence
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023

Will new US tariff policies lead to more global free trade?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings

Community

Community

Crashing the Boys’ Club: Women Entering Cybersecurity Through Non-Traditional Paths

Developers

Developers

Intel Vision 2025: A Bold Leap Forward With Lip-Bu Tan at the Helm

Enterprise

Enterprise

How To Secure AI With MLSecOps

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Mobile

Mobile

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Reviews

Reviews

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Security

Security

The Expanding Role of Red Teaming in Defending AI Systems

Software

Software

Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
Why Smart Search Matters: The Key to Higher E-Commerce Conversions
April 21, 2025
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
Wildfire Systems Brings Branded Shopping Portal With Cashback Deals
April 15, 2025
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
Ethical AI Access Gives E-Commerce Sites a Revenue Advantage
April 10, 2025

TechNewsWorld

Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies
Google AI Overviews Hurting Click-Through Rates: Studies
April 23, 2025
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
AI, Layoffs Fuel Surge in Job Scams
April 22, 2025
AMD's Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity
AMD's Embedded Edge: Leadership, Differentiation, and AI Opportunity
April 21, 2025

CRM Buyer

AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
AI-Powered CRM Strategies That Deliver Real Business Results
April 22, 2025
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
Talkdesk Delivers AI to the Front Lines of Retail CX
April 16, 2025
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
AI Integration Gives CRM Users a Real-Time Advantage
April 14, 2025