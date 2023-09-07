Security

 

Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users’ IP Addresses

computer user discovers a VPN cybersecurity vulnerability

Linux client users of Atlas VPN may be at risk of data leaks, at least temporarily. Experts confirmed an Atlas VPN zero-day flaw impacting the Linux client that can reveal the user’s IP address by visiting a website.

A Reddit user with the handle ‘Educational-Map-8145’ published a proof-of-concept exploit last week for a zero-day flaw in the Linux client of Atlas VPN. The exploit code works against the latest version of the client, 1.0.3.

According to the researcher, the Linux client of Atlas VPN, specifically the latest version (1.0.3), has an API endpoint that listens on localhost (127.0.0.1) over port 8076. This API offers a command-line interface (CLI) for performing various actions, such as disconnecting a VPN session using the URL http://127.0.0.1:8076/connection/stop.

The problem with this configuration is that this API does not perform any authentication, which allows anyone to issue commands to the CLI, even a website you visit.

The head of Atlas VPN’s IT department on Tuesday, several days later, posted on Reddit an acknowledgment of the flaw, apologizing for the delay in responding and noting that the company’s IT workers were fixing the issue.

Edvardas Garbenis, a cybersecurity researcher and publisher at Atlas VPN, confirmed that information.

“We’re aware of the security vulnerability that affects our Linux client. We take security and user privacy very seriously. Therefore, we’re actively working on fixing it as soon as possible,” Garbenis told LinuxInsider. “Once resolved, our users will receive a prompt to update their Linux app to the latest version.”

Garbenis did not provide a timeline to resolve the vulnerability. However, he confirmed that the issue is limited to the Linux client and does not affect other Atlas VPN apps.

Details Revealed

The Reddit post indicated that the vulnerability affects Atlas VPN Linux client version 1.0.3. As a result, a malicious actor can disconnect the Linux application and encrypted traffic between a Linux user and the VPN gateway, potentially disclosing the user’s IP address.

The Reddit cyber researcher said in the post that they are not yet aware of its use in the wild. However, the poster also questioned the reliability and security of Atlas VPN.

The root cause of the vulnerability consists of two parts, according to the Reddit poster. A daemon (atlasvpnd) manages the connections, and a client (atlasvpn) provides user controls to connect, disconnect, and list services.

Rather than having a local socket or other secure means to connect, the Linux app opens an API on localhost on port 8076 without any authentication. Any program running on the accessing computer — including the web browser — can use this port. A malicious JavaScript on any website can craft a request to that port and disconnect the VPN.

“If it then runs another request, this leaks the user’s home IP address to ANY website using the exploit code,” according to the Reddit poster.

Flaw Maybe Not So Unique

Depending on the infrastructure setup, often a VPN sits at the perimeter, allowing access to internal and external networks. Also, security solutions that are inline trust the incoming and outgoing traffic, noted Mayuresh Dani, manager of threat research at IT, security, and compliance firm Qualys.

“Endpoint VPN clients are present on all devices today, increasing the attack surface. This positioning makes VPNs an attractive target for both external and internal threat actors,” he told LinuxInsider.

Given today’s hybrid work environment, a compromised VPN could result in the loss of sensitive personal information. It also allows external attackers access to the internal networks, he added.

VPN Popularity Leads to Security Slip-Ups

The VPN provider marketplace is now crowded and competitive. About 33% of all internet users rely on VPNs to mask their identity or shift their origin location.

“It is a huge market, but with a lot of players. It can be difficult to differentiate providers by anything other than cost. And when the costs per user are very low, that can lead to rushed software trying to capture the market,” Shawn Surber, senior director of technical account management at converged endpoint management firm Tanium, suggested to LinuxInsider.

The assumption that cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) protection would prevent it might have caused the vulnerability. However, engineers designed that security feature to prevent data theft and loading of outside resources, not to address the vulnerability in question.

In the Atlas VPN scenario, the attack uses a simple command instead, which slips through the CORS gauntlet, he explained. In this case, it turns off the VPN, immediately exposing the user’s IP and general location.

“This is a pretty significant problem for the VPN users. It does not, as yet, appear to expose any other data or provide an avenue for installation of malware,” he noted.

Tool for New Cyberattacks

Any information is good information for a malicious actor. An experienced adversary will know how to use that information to their advantage in an attack campaign, offered Nick Rago, field CTO at API security company Salt Security.

Social engineering plays a role in the first wave of a cyberattack campaign. Disabling a targeted user’s VPN and exposing their IP and geolocation let bad actors leverage that information to craft a more convincing and effective phishing attack tailored to the targeted user, he said of the potential danger of the Atlas VPN Linux vulnerability.

“Proper endpoint protection here is key so that an organization’s security team can discover if any interfaces, such as an open, unexposed API, is present on their employee systems, and, if allowed to exist, block any attempt to use that interface in an unexpected manner,” he told LinuxInsider.

VPN Cybersecurity Reminder

The recent vulnerability discovered in Atlas VPN’s Linux client version 1.0.3 is a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with VPN services, even as they aim to enhance security and privacy.

While Atlas VPN is actively addressing the issue, users should remain vigilant and stay updated with software patches.

This case also underscores the critical need for rigorous security measures, including proper endpoint protection, by VPN services and consumers who rely on them.

Given today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, every weak link in the security chain can have significant consequences.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

1 Comment

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Red Hat Summit logo
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023
open source
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
malware alert on computer screen
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
New US Initiatives Aim To Better Defend Against Cyberattacks
August 15, 2023
Rhino Linux 2023.1 Rolling Release
Rhino Linux Unleashes First Rolling Release Ubuntu Stable Edition
August 15, 2023
open source in the financial industry
More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings
August 10, 2023
Rhino Linux desktop
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
July 17, 2023
AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry
July 5, 2023
Linux Open Source artificial intelligence
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023
upskilling and certificaiton outpace new hiring of tech talent
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023
cloud computing
Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
June 14, 2023
Red Hat Summit logo
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023
female developer writing code
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
May 10, 2023
More in Security
Linux security
When Betting on Linux Security, Look at the Big Picture
August 28, 2023
AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare
June 7, 2023
cyberwar hacker
Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack
April 24, 2023
open source
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride
February 3, 2023
malware alert on computer screen
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
A team of developers
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
January 18, 2023
young computer programmer looking through data
A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help
November 9, 2022
Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users
October 25, 2022
open source in the financial industry
Free Ubuntu Subscriptions, Some Pause Open Source, New ‘Undistro’
October 7, 2022

Odds that AI will create more jobs than it displaces by 2030?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Community

Community

If Only Documentation Looked as Clean as the Code

Developers

Developers

AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry

Enterprise

Enterprise

AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Mobile

Mobile

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Reviews

Reviews

Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences

Security

Security

New US Initiatives Aim To Better Defend Against Cyberattacks

Software

Software

Linux? What Linux? It Just Works

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Price Retailers Pay for Flawed Product Information
The Price Retailers Pay for Flawed Product Information
September 12, 2023
FedNow Banking Cashes Out Faster, With New Fraud Risks
FedNow Banking Cashes Out Faster, With New Fraud Risks
September 6, 2023
E-Tailers: Act Now on Holiday Planning or Put Profits at Risk
E-Tailers: Act Now on Holiday Planning or Put Profits at Risk
September 5, 2023

TechNewsWorld

Digital Desperados 'Jailbreaking' AI Systems for Thrills and Profit
Digital Desperados 'Jailbreaking' AI Systems for Thrills and Profit
September 12, 2023
With the Advent of AI, It's Time To Rethink Human Resources
With the Advent of AI, It's Time To Rethink Human Resources
September 11, 2023
Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming
Qualcomm Embraces the Goldilocks Approach to Mobile Gaming
September 7, 2023

CRM Buyer

Hope May Have Landed at Dreamforce
Hope May Have Landed at Dreamforce
September 12, 2023
A Look Ahead at Oracle CloudWorld
A Look Ahead at Oracle CloudWorld
September 12, 2023
Dreamforce Continues With Spotlight on AI
Dreamforce Continues With Spotlight on AI
September 6, 2023