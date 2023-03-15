Business

 

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

open source

Companies that established open-source program offices over the last few years now need more C-suite oversight to drive education, awareness, and use of open-source software. That sets the stage for an expanded role of open-source program officers.

Incorporating open-source technology brings organizations an ecosystem that expands the user base, resulting in loyalty and stickiness. It also brings the need for more executive oversight of open-source initiatives. Staying on top of open-source security best practice is critically important, and disclosing and patching vulnerabilities is essential.

Javier Perez, the chief open-source evangelist at Perforce, sees a trend unfolding in 2023 to drive open source. More organizations will realize that open-source software is critical to their operation and will move from being consumers to participants with increased use and adoption for business-critical infrastructure.

He noted that all software now contains open-source components, but some companies do not even realize how much open source they use.

More businesses are no longer just consumers of open source. They are becoming active contributors, evangelizing, and educating their engineering teams. So, whether using fully open-source or commercial products with embedded open-source code, organizations need to pay more attention to their software license management.

How to do this requires a shift in focus to the duties of open-source program offices. According to Perez, as many as half of all the organizations in the software summit Perforce runs have such officers.

“It is becoming more popular and strategic. Talking about strategy is what open-source project companies are going to invest in,” Perez told LinuxInsider.

Threat Vectors and the Role of the CISO

Despite the growing use of open source across all industries, the continuing malicious software supply chain attacks will slow open-source adoption this year, warned Paul Speciale, chief marketing officer at data management firm Scality.

Malware and ransomware attacks have ballooned such that intrusions now occur every few minutes across the globe, costing businesses millions of dollars per incident and consuming untold IT cycles. He explained that we have already witnessed compromised security in commercial software solutions, as seen in recent high-profile attacks.

“Open-source software dependencies will become an increasing threat vector, causing enterprises to more carefully evaluate and vet these technologies before employing them at scale,” Speciale told LinuxInsider.

This year will see a shift in focus on regulating software, not unlike actions taken already by European governments, suggested Eric Cole, an advisor for data security firm Theon Technology and former CIA professional hacker.

“We will see a big shift in the CISO (chief information security officer) role, including a spike in hiring and firing when it comes to the CISO position,” Cole told LinuxInsider.

He predicted the position would pivot to hiring more business-oriented individuals who can communicate to the board rather than the current tech people presently filling the role.

Unified Offerings Key OSS Strongholds

A continuing move toward modular software solutions will drive new adoptions towards open source solutions in 2023, according to Moses Guttmann, CEO and co-founder of ClearML, a machine learning operations platform developer.

MLOps teams must consider open-source infrastructure instead of getting locked into long-term contracts with cloud providers. While organizations doing machine learning at hyper-scale can undoubtedly benefit from integrating with their cloud providers, it forces these companies to work the way the provider wants them to work, he offered.

“Open source delivers flexible customization, cost savings, and efficiency. You can even modify open-source code yourself to ensure it works exactly the way you want. Especially with teams shrinking across tech, this is becoming a much more viable option,” Guttmann told LinuxInsider.

One of the factors slowing down MLOps adoption is the plethora of point solutions. That does not mean they do not work, he offered. But they might not integrate well together and leave gaps in the workflow.

“Because of that, I firmly believe that 2023 is the year that the industry moves towards unified, end-to-end platforms built from modules that can be used individually and integrate seamlessly,” said Guttmann.

Open-Source Adoption in 2023

This year, it will become evident that open source is not just the domain for large enterprises like IBM, Google, Red Hat, and Microsoft. It is now a necessity for every industry and smaller companies as well.

“We see a lot of banks now directly contributing to open source because they gain the expertise. So, we see adoptions across all industries. Many companies are becoming more receptive to open source and getting more actively involved in maintaining and advancing open source,” Perez concluded.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
2023: Year of the Software Developer
January 26, 2023
malware alert on computer screen
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
frustrated computer user
How Puppy Linux Saved the Day
February 27, 2023
Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride
February 3, 2023
Linux on Chromebook
How To Run a Full Linux Desktop on a Chromebook
February 1, 2023
Linux Review
New Nitrux Not Up to UI Standards
January 30, 2023
2023: Year of the Software Developer
January 26, 2023
malware alert on computer screen
Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency
January 23, 2023
A team of developers
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
January 18, 2023
InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture
December 29, 2022
Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022
network engineers system administrators
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
More in Business
Mozilla Sign on Building
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
software license
License Change May Spark New Pricing Trend for Open-Source Projects
September 7, 2022
How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style
August 23, 2022
Open Source
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
Linux
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022
HP Dev One with Pop!_OS
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032
March 23, 2022
War in Ukraine Takes Toll on European Software Development Market
March 21, 2022
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Tech Real Estate Grab Headed to a Small Town Near You
March 2, 2022

Does ChatGPT provide reliable search results?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS

Community

Community

Google Debugs, JFrog Jumps Code, Confidential Kubernetes, Meta-PyTorch

Developers

Developers

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Enterprise

Enterprise

License Change May Spark New Pricing Trend for Open-Source Projects

Exclusives

Exclusives

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

Mobile

Mobile

Massive Typosquatting Racket Pushes Malware at Windows, Android Users

Reviews

Reviews

InnoView 27″ Monitor Improves the Computing Picture

Security

Security

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Software

Software

A New SBOM Tool, OpenSSL Fixes, GitHub Flaw, Software Supply Chain Help

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

Unix Basics It Pays To Know

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
Consumers Teaming With Hackers on Payment Fraud Schemes
March 16, 2023
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
Young Shoppers in Stores Expect Easy Digital Payment, Service Options
March 10, 2023
Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
Sustainability Is More Than a Buzzword for E-Commerce Survival
February 21, 2023

TechNewsWorld

OpenAI Pulls Wraps From GPT-4, Sans Text-To-Video
OpenAI Pulls Wraps From GPT-4, Sans Text-To-Video
March 15, 2023
Health Features Could Be in AirPods' Future
Health Features Could Be in AirPods' Future
March 14, 2023
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
Lenovo Builds a Workstation James Bond Would Love
March 13, 2023

CRM Buyer

CRM GPT
CRM GPT
March 14, 2023
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
Salesforce Brings Generative AI to CRM and Its Name Is Einstein GPT
March 8, 2023
The Quantum of Salesforce
The Quantum of Salesforce
March 3, 2023