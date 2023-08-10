Business

 

More Fintech Players Cashing in on Open-Source Offerings

open source in the financial industry

The financial industry has historically been conservative when it comes to software development, especially when it comes to picking open-source applications over proprietary code. That caution is softening as more financial companies are now embracing open source.

Recent research shows that 87% of finance industry respondents believe open source is valuable to the future of the financial services industry. Open-source code is an integral part of most software — even proprietary products. Despite its lower cost to adopt, open source has posed challenges to the fintech industry over the years.

Industry reports show that open-source products provide other benefits and opportunities in the financial industry. According to Michal Nosek, senior enterprise architect at open-source database software firm Percona, open source plays a crucial role in the financial industry and is gaining increasing adoption across various use cases due to its proven value over the years.

“True open-source solutions, distinct from source available solutions, facilitate faster innovation as developers are already familiar with them. Moreover, open-source technology does not require lengthy procurement processes to obtain rights for its use,” Nosek told LinuxInsider.

He added that the combination of high quality and significantly lower costs compared to proprietary solutions makes open source an attractive choice, particularly in challenging economic conditions where infrastructure costs are a significant consideration.

Expanding Use Cases Evident

The use cases for open source are expanding within fintech. Open source was often perceived as inferior to proprietary solutions in the past, but this is not the case anymore, mainly due to the broader acceptance of open-source security measures.

“Many industry leaders consider security through transparency, which is inherent in open-source code, to be superior to security through obscurity in closed-source code.” Nosek shared, citing findings in a recent Red Hat survey. “A significant percentage [89%] of IT leaders believe enterprise open source is as secure or even more secure than proprietary software.”

In addition, Percona’s research shows 73% of respondents cite security and control as critical drivers for choosing open-source databases over proprietary solutions.

“Open-source database solutions have reached a level of maturity that enables them to serve even the most regulated use cases and industries. Additionally, the wide variety of open-source solutions allows engineers to choose the best tool for the job without licensing restrictions,” Nosek noted.

Challenges Still Exist

Some open-source challenges still stand in the way of more widespread adoption of open source in the financial industry. Nosek is sure these will diminish as open-source use within the financial sector becomes increasingly prevalent. But the challenges currently hinder some opportunities for further integration in the financial industry.

“One such challenge is the open core model where a basic open-source solution may not comply with regulatory requirements, necessitating the use of proprietary licenses for compliant production deployment,” he said.

The multitude of open-source licenses also makes it difficult to understand the limitations and restrictions of specific licenses and their suitability for particular use cases. Further, risk-averse organizations may perceive the risk of using less popular open-source projects as too high in terms of potential abandonment or discontinued development.

“Finally, the response to security flaws or bugs from the community may not be sufficient for critical use cases in the financial industry. Mitigating these risks involves having reliable vendors who support the chosen open-source projects, thereby maintaining the benefits of open-source software adoption,” Nosek added.

Rules Compliance Critical in Finance

Compliance with regulations and industry standards is essential when selecting and using open-source databases in the financial industry, carrying significant weight in the decision-making process.

Open-source database ecosystems offer a multitude of solutions. The abundance of these solutions makes it challenging to assemble a comprehensive solution from various components.

However, solutions like Percona’s Distribution for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB address this challenge by providing tested and integrated packages that meet enterprise requirements, including compliance with different regulations, Nosek suggested as solutions to the compliance conundrum.

Financial institutions can effectively integrate open-source databases with their existing systems and infrastructure due to some important characteristics of open-source software. Its solutions often adhere to open standards, making integration with existing systems and interfaces relatively straightforward.

“These solutions are also typically expandable, with available plugins or extensions for integration, or the ability to extend them in-house, which is not possible with proprietary solutions,” he explained.

Moreover, the popularity of many open-source projects, such as MySQL and PostgreSQL, encourages proprietary solution vendors to provide out-of-the-box integrations. These factors contribute to easier integration into existing infrastructure compared to proprietary solutions.

Addressing Security Concerns

According to Nosek, two main security concerns related to using open-source databases in the financial industry are the lack of proper support in the event of a security flaw and the misconception that open-source code is less secure. However, it is possible to mitigate these risks.

One workaround is having a support agreement with an independent vendor that can provide patches with guaranteed service level agreements and helps address the issue of support.

“Additionally, the transparency of open source code works better in practice for security, as it allows for comprehensive evaluation of changes in each version and the implementation of patches or workarounds when needed,” he noted.

Evaluating Open-Source Options in Fintech

Fintech organizations can evaluate and select the right open-source technologies for their specific needs and use cases by following similar evaluation processes as with proprietary solutions. The key requirement is that the tool fulfills specific requirements.

“Evaluating open-source technologies is often easier because they can be used immediately with all features without the need for a vendor relationship,” Nosek said.

However, some important areas still need to be considered during the evaluation.

First, it is crucial to determine if the open-source version of the solution can meet expectations without requiring a proprietary license that may lead to vendor lock-in. Evaluators should also carefully examine the license associated with the open-source solution to ensure it is genuinely open-source and not just source available.

Another aspect to consider is the ownership of the project — whether it is owned by a community or a commercial entity. The size and activity of the community behind the project, including contributors and user base, can provide insights into its reliability and future development.

“Finally, if considering a cloud implementation of an open-source database, it is important to determine whether there is an easy way to migrate away from the cloud vendor if needed or if there is a risk of being locked into a specific cloud provider,” Nosek suggested.

Open Source’s Bottom Line in the Financial Industry

Open-source databases have promising use cases in the financial industry. With a wide range of solutions available, there is likely an open-source alternative for almost any proprietary solution on the market, according to Nosek. From a regulatory perspective, they have become feature-rich enough to comply with most regulations in the financial industry.

“Nearly every use case is a good candidate for utilizing open-source database solutions,” he concluded. “Today, many large organizations in the financial industry have made significant modifications to their enterprise architectures to prioritize open-source solutions.”

This includes banks, payment providers, and other institutions. Consequently, dedicated teams within organizations now focus on implementing and managing open-source database solutions.

Another noteworthy trend is the migration from proprietary databases, such as Oracle, to open-source databases, particularly PostgreSQL. Once an open-source technology platform is established and proven within an organization, more workloads, including Tier One applications, are migrated to it.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Rhino Linux desktop
Rhino Linux Locks Horns With Gnome, Xfce Desktop Design
July 17, 2023
AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry
July 5, 2023
Linux Open Source artificial intelligence
New MakuluLinux Release Brings AI to the Max
June 30, 2023
upskilling and certificaiton outpace new hiring of tech talent
Tech Talent Trend: Hiring Eased, Upskilling in Limelight
June 26, 2023
cloud computing
Canonical Broadens Commercial OpenStack to Small Clouds
June 14, 2023
Red Hat Summit logo
Red Hat Summit Targets Fixing Open-Source Code Flaws
May 23, 2023
female developer writing code
Independent Distros Blend Ideas and Innovate User Experiences
May 10, 2023
Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster
Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor
May 1, 2023
cyberwar hacker
Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack
April 24, 2023
person working in an office on a computer with dual monitors
New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’
April 18, 2023
More in Business
open source
Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors
March 15, 2023
A team of developers
Open Source 2022 Wins and Losses
January 18, 2023
Open Source
Fastly Commitment, Failing Office, Free Replacements Advance Open Source
December 21, 2022
network engineers system administrators
GitHub Hides Code Flaw Reports, New RHEL and AlmaLinux, Amazon Deploys DentOS
November 28, 2022
Mozilla Sign on Building
Mozilla Antes Up $35M To Save the Soul of High Tech
November 9, 2022
software license
License Change May Spark New Pricing Trend for Open-Source Projects
September 7, 2022
How Not To Do CX, Lenovo Style
August 23, 2022
Open Source
Coding Vulnerabilities, Linux Growth, FOSS Friction Cap Summer Highlights
August 23, 2022
Linux
Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary
July 27, 2022
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022

How actively do you pursue learning new tech skills?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

Business Conditions Prime for More Open-Source Contributors

Community

Community

If Only Documentation Looked as Clean as the Code

Developers

Developers

AppSec, Devs Clash Flags Need for Paradigm Shift in Software Industry

Enterprise

Enterprise

AI ‘Hallucinations’ Can Become an Enterprise Security Nightmare

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Mobile

Mobile

Linux Malware Rates Rise to Record Levels Amid Hacker Inconsistency

Reviews

Reviews

New Distro Makes Running Arch Linux Very ‘Cachy’

Security

Security

Lazarus Hackers’ Linux Malware Linked to 3CX Supply-Chain Attack

Software

Software

Ubuntu 23.04 ‘Lunar Lobster’ Lands With Newly Minted Cinnamon Desktop Flavor

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

How Puppy Linux Saved the Day

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

The Container Store Enlists Vibes for Smart Mobile BTS Marketing
The Container Store Enlists Vibes for Smart Mobile BTS Marketing
August 8, 2023
Business Software Buyers Want More AI Features, Less ROI Time
Business Software Buyers Want More AI Features, Less ROI Time
August 1, 2023
Subscription Commerce Merchants Innovate Amid Rising Churn Rates
Subscription Commerce Merchants Innovate Amid Rising Churn Rates
July 28, 2023

TechNewsWorld

How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT
How Low-Code/No-Code Platforms Can Help Manufacturers Embrace IoT
August 11, 2023
Researchers Reveal Method To Stifle Malicious Robocalls
Researchers Reveal Method To Stifle Malicious Robocalls
August 10, 2023
AI Drafted in War on Online Crimes Against Kids
AI Drafted in War on Online Crimes Against Kids
August 9, 2023

CRM Buyer

Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
Customer Retention by Extraordinary Means Is Not CRM
August 4, 2023
This Might Take a While
This Might Take a While
July 26, 2023
Social Media Integration: The New CRM Standard
Social Media Integration: The New CRM Standard
July 21, 2023