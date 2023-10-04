Security

 

Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’

Open Source Vulnerabilities

Looney Tunables is no laughing matter. This Linux vulnerability poses significant risks to numerous Linux distributions.

On Tuesday, the Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) disclosed a potentially damaging threat to Linux systems running in the GNU C Library’s dynamic loader. That code library, commonly known as glibc, is prevalent in most Linux systems, warned Saeed Abbasi, manager of Vulnerability and Threat Research at Qualys, in the company’s community security blog.

The GNU C Library’s dynamic loader is a crucial component of glibc responsible for preparing and running programs. According to Abbasi, the loader is highly security-sensitive, as its code runs with elevated privileges when a local user launches a set-user-ID or set-group-ID program.

“The Looney Tunables vulnerability (CVE-2023-4911) in the GNU C Library (glibc) poses a significant threat due to its ubiquity in Linux environments, impacting potentially millions of systems, especially those running vulnerable glibc versions on Fedora, Ubuntu, and Debian,” he told LinuxInsider.

The Qualys TRU advises security teams to prioritize patching this issue right away, Abbasi urged.

What’s at Stake

A key concern with Looney Tunables is the buffer overflow it triggers in the dynamic loader’s handling of the GLIBC_TUNABLES environment variable. It leads to full root privileges on major Linux distributions.

Code writers introduced glibc to allow users to modify the library’s behavior at runtime. The goal was to eliminate the need to recompile either the application or the library for installation purposes.

Abbasi explained that a successful exploit could allow attackers to gain root privileges, enabling unauthorized data access, alteration, or deletion and potentially leveraging further attacks by escalating privileges. This buffer overflow is easily exploitable, and arbitrary code execution is a real and tangible threat.

“Therefore, despite the associated challenges, determined attackers targeting specific entities might find exploiting this vulnerability a viable venture,” Abbasi added.

The security threat does not end there. The potential is real for data theft and unauthorized alterations and the potential for ensuing attacks. Also possible is for bad actors to integrate this vulnerability into automated tools, worms, or other malicious software.

Worsening Worries

The most vulnerable devices to this glibc vulnerability are IoT devices due to their extensive use of the Linux kernel within custom operating systems, according to John Gallagher, vice president of Viakoo Labs at Viakoo. Each IoT device manufacturer has different schedules for producing patches, making remediation a lengthy process.

“To effectively deal with this, organizations must have a detailed inventory of all their assets, IT, IoT, and applications … Organizations must also have detailed knowledge of what applications are tied to these devices and any application-to-device dependencies that might impact remediating through patching,” he told LinuxInsider.

The fundamental role of Glibc in numerous Linux distributions significantly amplifies the urgency for immediate patching, offered Abbasi. Even in the absence of evident exploitation in the wild, IT security teams must preemptively prepare defenses to counter the high stakes that come into play once it is exploited.

“Given the detailed nature of the provided exploitation path, organizations must act with utmost diligence to shield their systems and data from potential compromise through this vulnerability in glibc,” he insisted.

Pervasive Options for Complex Vulnerability

The Looney Tunables vulnerability is not only complex but also presents a high severity risk due to potential intruder exploitation, which could end up being a very standard privilege escalation as part of a broader attack, according to Andrew Barratt, Cyber Security executive at Coalfire.

“While the ‘soft inner shell’ model is common, it actually should be thought of as an amplifying vulnerability to any of the initial access vectors and serves as an important reminder why we shouldn’t just look at vulnerabilities in isolation,” Barratt told LinuxInsider.

“It’s vital that we take a more threat-informed view and look at the whole attack chain,” he added.

The vulnerability’s pervasive use across the Linux operating system means it has a variety of paths to get an attacker to root privileges, added John Bambenek, principal threat hunter at Netenrich, a security and operations analytics SaaS company.

“Luckily, it requires local access or, for some reason, an attacker being able to modify environmental variables remotely. Teams should patch and schedule a reboot quickly,” he told LinuxInsider.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

