Community

OSS NEWS

Feuding Developers, Dueling Distros Make Linux Lineage Revival Legendary

GitHub gets the heave-ho by a software developer group. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old developer takes on the maintainer role of the near-abandoned Unity desktop.

The start of the summer season brought new and old Linux developments to the forefront. Long-time portable Porteus is freshly released after four years. It offers eight choices. Windows-like Linux Lite is newly released with fresh features.

Enterprise Linux has competition between newcomer AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. Both contestants are wearing their nines.

Let’s delve into the latest OSS news.

SFC Parts Company with Git

The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit focused on free and open source software (FOSS), has stopped using Microsoft-owned GitHub for project hosting and wants other software developers to stop using it as well.

In a June 30 blog post SFC officials complained that GitHub over the past decade became a dominant role in FOSS development by building an interface and social features around Git, a widely used open source version control software. That growth involved convincing FOSS developers to contribute to the development of a proprietary service that exploits FOSS.

SFC is pursuing a long-term plan to assist FOSS projects to migrate away from GitHub, according to Denver Gingerich, SFC FOSS license compliance engineer, and Bradley M. Kuhn, SFC policy fellow. They said the SFC will not accept new member projects without a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub.

Like Phoenix Rising

Unity is undergoing new development, thanks to a youthful new developer who “grew up” using the once-popular Ubuntu default desktop.

In its heyday, Ubuntu’s previous default Unity desktop offered Linux users a refreshing alternative user interface. But Ubuntu’s Canonical leaders kicked Unity to the curb in favor of a more commercially viable GNOME replacement. Unity since then remained mostly idle as an independent, unaffiliated desktop.

Enter 12-year-old software developer Rudra Saraswat from India. This Linux Foundation Certified Developer and Ubuntu member decided to resurrect Unity’s development and is working on the release of Unity 7.6 — now six years after its major seventh release.

The focus is not on bringing new features, at least not yet. Instead, Saraswat’s goal for Unity 7.6 is to get this desktop environment to a stable operating state compatible with the other software libraries available today.

Linux ‘Oldie but Goodie’ Is Back Better

Slackware-based Porteus Linux 5.0 is now available in a choice of eight desktop options with the Linux 5.18 kernel and BusyBox 1.35.

This latest release is the first in more than four years after version 4.0. The update is welcomed news to those looking for the latest improvements for a portable Linux platform.

Porteus is a modular live CD/USB-based platform that started as a community remix of Slax, another Slackware-based live CD.

The eight desktop versions are available as separate ISOs, include some newer desktop environment releases. The choices are the latest versions of Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26. Two older versions are KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. Also in the mix are the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager.

The main attraction to Porteus Linux, aside from its portability, is its support for older 32-bit (i586) computers.

Linux Lite 6.0 Favors Google Chrome Over Firefox

Linux Lite, a well-known Windows-like distro, is now available in 6.0 based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and the slightly older Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS.

This upgrade has a new window theme and assistive technologies. It also has an on-screen keyboard, screen reader (Ocra) and magnifier tools, a new grub menu, and accessibility improvements.

With the growing popularity of touch screen use for Linux, the added on-screen keyboard is a handy improvement. Perhaps one of the biggest changes is the Firefox web browser is no longer included by default. Google Chrome now has that role.

Enterprise AlmaLinux 9 Is Supercomputing Powerhouse

Community-owned AlmaLinux is becoming a popular replacement for Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s free CentOS version. This is the new OS’s fifth stable release.

The distro’s newest release, Emerald Puma, is available on all major public cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation members supporting its rapid development include AMD, CloudFest, CloudLinux, and Codenotary.

AlmaLinux 9 releases are available for x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures. The OS is designed for production installations.

It comes with Linux kernel 5.14. Desktop environment users get GNOME 40, which runs on Wayland by default, and the Pipewire audio server.

AlmaLinux is listed in the June 2022 version of the TOP500 Supercomputer list four times. This well-known ranking site benchmarks supercomputing systems around the world.

AlmaLinux partner Megware uses AlmaLinux in its HPC cluster installations for its hyper security. AlmaLinux provides updates and security patches very quickly, according to Megware.

Rocky Linux 9 Reproducible From Scratch

Rocky Linux 9 is more than just binaries and an installer. Its open-source roots prevent the CentOS end-of-life issues.

Developers released the Peridot version on July 14, delivering new security, application, and networking features. But the feature most taking center stage is the availability of all the build chain infrastructure tools developers would need to extend or reproduce the operating system.

That hallmark lets any other Linux developer do something independently of the community or any upstream supporting organization. That, according to its release notes, makes Rocky Linux v9 a supported enterprise Linux platform for the next decade. It uses only open-source tools to deliver a completely reproducible operating system.

Red Hat’s CentOS Linux 8 reached end of life (EOL) on Dec. 31, 2021. Red Hat chose to not continue it in favor of a rolling release OS it dubbed CentOS Stream.

With Rocky version 8, CIO developers used Koji, the Fedora build system. But CIO created version 9 as a completely cloud-native build stack called Peridot, explained Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ and founder of the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF) in a news release. The company gave it to the RESF, which released it as open source.

“This is our commitment to our users and community from day one, ensuring that Rocky Linux will always be freely available and community controlled,” Kurtzer said.

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Get Permission to License or Reproduce this Article

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

Related Stories
Open Source
Distro Delights, New Release Mania, Forking KDE, Windows in a Bottle
May 19, 2022
Study Reveals Open-Source Community’s Diversity Pain Points, Progress
December 28, 2021
More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Linux Spreads, Nvidia Now Part Open-Source, Backup Tool Gets More Time
July 6, 2022
Open-Source Technologies, Issues on Display at Linux Foundation Summit
June 22, 2022
Canonical Ubuntu
Ubuntu Core 22 Release Addresses Challenges of IoT, Edge Computing
June 15, 2022
KYY 15.6″ Portable Monitor Packs Value With a Healthy Feature Set
June 9, 2022
HP Dev One with Pop!_OS
New Linux Laptop Line Advances HP, System76 Open-Source Collaboration
June 2, 2022
Titan Linux
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
May 31, 2022
Lax Cyber Skills, Dev Blind Spots Behind Organizations’ AppSec Breakdowns
May 31, 2022
Netenrich Introduces AI/ML Platform for Cloud Security
May 24, 2022
Open Source
Distro Delights, New Release Mania, Forking KDE, Windows in a Bottle
May 19, 2022
Open Source
Open Source Leaders Push WH for Security Action
May 13, 2022
More in Community
Don’t Become a Fool in the IT Gold Rush
May 19, 2022
open-source software
Platform Plans To Plunder Poor Tools, Free Forensic Forays To Forestall Breaches
April 18, 2022
Linux
Linux Lingers, Anbox Cloud Smartphone Brain Booty, Critical Census Supports Security
March 15, 2022
Linux
Bad Code, Licenses, Software Milestones Showcase Linux Wins and Losses
February 9, 2022
Study Reveals Open-Source Community’s Diversity Pain Points, Progress
December 28, 2021
OSS News: Learn More Linux, More Zen for ML, Desktop Linux New and Old
December 22, 2021
OSS News: A Linux Takeover in Germany, Distro Updates, New Projects, Linux Tutelage
December 6, 2021
Open Source
OSS News: Enterprise Linux, Microsoft Replacements, Fuzzy Linux Solutions
November 17, 2021
Hunting for Kernel Glitches, DevSec Tools, Edge for Linux, More Ubuntu Outlets
November 4, 2021
Gitpod Answers Developers’ Call To Run Upstream VS Code in Browser
September 28, 2021

Which best describes how inflation affects decision-making at your organization these days?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

 Business

Forrester Predicts Net Loss of 1.42 Million US Jobs to Automation by 2032

War in Ukraine Takes Toll on European Software Development Market

Tech Real Estate Grab Headed to a Small Town Near You

Community

 Community

30 Years Later, the Trajectory of Linux Is Star Bound

Corporate Participation in the Open Source Community

New Open 3D Engine Game-Changing for Developers

Developers

 Developers

Cognitive Skills for Engineering Success

Appdome CEO on Mobile App Security: No Developer, No Code, No Problem

1Password Encourages Developer Security With New Tool Set

Enterprise

 Enterprise

Attacks on Cloud Service Providers Down 25% During First 4 Months of 2022

Nasuni Founder Andres Rodriguez: Object Storage Offers More Cloud Benefits, Lower Cost

New Platform Pushes Data, Dirty Pipe and DNS Tunnel Pollute Linux Plumbing

Exclusives

 Exclusives

Remote Work Transformation Calls for Prioritizing Employee Tech Choices

How Merchants Can Better Battle Chargebacks and Fraud

Future-Proofing Retail Operations in the Era of Supply Chain Chaos

Mobile

 Mobile

Digital Devices of Corporate Brass Ripe for Hacker Attacks

InnoView’s 15.6″ 4K Portable Panel Could Be the Ultimate Touchscreen Accessory

InnoView 15.8″ Portable Display: More Screen Space for Small Devices

Reviews

 Reviews

ExTiX DDS Delivers Decent Deepin Alternative

4 Industries on the Brink of Technological Disruption

New Breeze Theme Gives KDE Neon Release Lots of Sparkle

Security

 Security

Security Pros Lured to Bug Bounties by Big Pay Days

Foundries and Arduino Team To Patch IoT Devices

Cyber Asset Management Overwhelming IT Security Teams

Software

 Software

Low-Code Platforms Help Ease the Shadow IT Adversity Pain

New Cloud Cybersafety, Malware Miseries, Snap Snafus Lavish Linux

Charmed Kubeflow 1.4 Brings Smart, Agile MLOps to any Cloud

Tech Blog

 Tech Blog

Reality Check on the Virtual Universe: Metaverse or Metamess?

Intel’s Mega-Site Fab Is Critical to the US Tackling International Conflicts

How To Fix the Autonomous Electric Car Demand Problem

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Sink or Swim: 5 E-Commerce Pain Points To Address for Success
Sink or Swim: 5 E-Commerce Pain Points To Address for Success
July 26, 2022
Sweetwater's Well-Tuned Marketing Is Music to Shoppers' Ears
Sweetwater's Well-Tuned Marketing Is Music to Shoppers' Ears
July 21, 2022
Adapting to E-Commerce Trends in 2022 and Beyond
Adapting to E-Commerce Trends in 2022 and Beyond
July 19, 2022

TechNewsWorld

Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
Meta Moves To Back Off Removing Covid Misinformation From Platforms
July 27, 2022
Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms
Home Security Market Thriving Despite Dread of False Alarms
July 26, 2022
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
Unprotected Machine Identities Newest Enterprise IT Security Concern
July 26, 2022

CRM Buyer

How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
How To Build the Most Effective Customer Journey
July 28, 2022
Gen Z to Retailers: Sell Us Speed, Simplicity, Touchless Pay Options
Gen Z to Retailers: Sell Us Speed, Simplicity, Touchless Pay Options
July 22, 2022
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
New Recipe for Marketing Success: Blend Digital and CX, Mix Well With AI
July 8, 2022