Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

The pre-built Linux Kubuntu Focus Iridium laptop line is an unexpectedly good alternative to running any Linux operating system on converted Windows PCs.

Born almost five years ago, Focus Computers targeted developers, power users, and productivity enthusiasts as an alternative to Mac and Windows computers. Both the Ir16 and the Ir14 combine Carbon Systems’ enterprise-class hardware with excellent OS integration and Linux-first support from Kubuntu Focus.

One of the benefits Linux provides is the option to choose from literally dozens of distributions to install on almost any new or old desktop or laptop PC. That is a good strategy for Linux newcomers looking for a free operating system to install on their existing computers.

Upgrading to a powerful built-for-Linux system from Kubuntu Focus eliminates potential hardware-inflicted glitches. It spares you from the time-consuming process of finding, downloading, and installing different types of Linux OSes.

Kubuntu Focus offers a customized version of Kubuntu, one of the most popular Linux distributions based on Ubuntu. It is tweaked to maximize performance and includes a well-integrated collection of system tools unavailable elsewhere.

The manufacturer, Kubuntu Focus, released two new laptops as second-generation replacements. The Iridium lineup includes five models with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 15.6 inches and 17.3 inches.

The second-generation 16-inch laptop (along with the 14-inch model) arrived in June with some nice upgrades in RAM and storage and a newer processor (Intel i5-13500h 12-core/16-thread). Pricing for the new Ir16 starts at $1,145, and the new Ir14 starts at $1,080.

The internals are impressive. Both laptops are powered by an Intel i5-13500H CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics at 1.65 GHz. The no-flex, backlit keyboard provides impeccable tactile feedback.

The centered, large glass precision touchpad supports multi-touch, scrolling, and fast toggle. Both models feature dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The manufacturer sent me an Ir16 loaner to review. That laptop far exceeded what I expected.

Worthwhile Change of Approach for Linux Users

Buying a built-for-Linux computer is not new or innovative. Several enterprise computer makers, such as HP and Lenovo, offer computers with Linux pre-installed rather than Microsoft Windows. Numerous other manufacturers offer their hardware lines with a choice of off-the-shelf Linux distributions or an in-house derivative.

I have sampled several pre-built with Linux options and found most of them less than ideal. I either disliked the selected pre-installed Linux distro family or found the included desktop environment uninviting.

In many cases, the manufacturer did not fine-tune the operating system to maximize software performance with the hardware. So, the only fix available was to install a different Linux distro myself. For me, that approach negated the value of buying a pre-installed Linux computer.

The KFocus approach changed my perception of buying a dedicated Linux computer. The Kubuntu distro, launched in October 2004, is a highly regarded Linux distribution. It is an official flavor of the Ubuntu operating system that uses the KDE Plasma Desktop instead of Ubuntu’s default Gnome desktop environment.

The Kubuntu Focus Iridium line ships with the new Kubuntu Focus Suite, 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat. You can order either laptop configured with up to 96 GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM and dual-NVMe 8.0 TB of storage. Full-disk encryption is standard (but optional), and a YubiKey is available.

I am very familiar with the KDE Plasma desktop. Over the years, I have learned to tolerate it. The Focus installation left nearly nothing to tolerate.

Its specialized software and tweaked interface made me an instant fan. For instance, an 11-page Hints Widget displayed at the top-right corner of the desktop provides handy hints for beginners and seasoned Linux veterans.

Software Solutions Surprisingly Solid Selling Point

The standard KDE Plasma desktop in other Kubuntu releases is a powerful computing environment. But it is not the most user-friendly or intuitive.

Two of my strongest dislikes are the awkward steps needed to engage the virtual desktops and the sometimes confusing operation of the desktop widgets. I also was dissatisfied with the caliber of bundled applications developed by the KDE developers.

Focus solved those inadequacies and more with model-specific shortcuts for tiling windows, switching desktops, and accessing hardware controls like brightness, volume, sleep mode, and screenshots. I also found the purpose-built collection of recommended apps very helpful.

The community version of KDE Plasma found in most Kubuntu iterations has KDE-specific apps that work reasonably well on most installations. Glitches do occur depending on the hardware configuration at hand.

Curated Apps displayed in a browser window make it simple to find a recommended program for a specific purpose.

Durable Design Doubles Desirability

My review unit checked almost all the boxes for quality, performance, and productivity. The Ir16 comes with a durable magnesium metal chassis and lid.

It had 32 GB DDR5 RAM and a 1,000 GB Samsung 3500 MBps storage drive. Measuring 14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.7,” its 3.30 lbs. was a delight to carry around. The screen display is a 450 nit/16:10 wide-angle LED (IPS/WUXGA) panel.

The system is stock Kubuntu 22.04 LTS with Focus hardware integration, optimizations, and tools delivered on top. The developer also rejected plans to issue interim releases with upgrades every nine months.

The developer’s strategy paid off. The company decided not to build a separate Linux distribution and ecosystem with yet another desktop environment. Instead, it “focused” on working and supporting Kubuntu, Ubuntu, and KDE directly.

Keep that LTS concept in mind. If you decide to install an interim release over the LTS version or run another laptop environment, the company will not support or fix what does not work.

Bottom Line

The Kubuntu Focus Ir16 laptop offers significant improvements over many other pre-built Linux laptops. A few modifications would make it better.

For instance, the hardware has a good but not great selection of ports: one USB-C, one USB-A, a single HDMI, and an SD card reader.

A better assortment of ports would handle additional peripherals. Also, it has no Ethernet port, so I had to plug in a USB Ethernet adapter, which took up one of the two USB ports.

The Focus line is designed for functionality, not attractiveness. Its outer appearance is dull, flat black with no other branding to identify the make or model. You can purchase an optional silver circular metal emblem.

Otherwise, you get a stick-on laminate emblem. The starkness of the case does nothing to project a classy brand recognition.

Kubuntu Focus Ir16 GEN 2 Manufacturer’s Technical Specifications Display 16.0” (406mm) LED IPS @ 90 Hz

WQXGA 2560 x 1600 16:10

Narrow Bezel Matte

Viewing Angles > 150/150/150°

Open Angle of 145°

Vibrant > 100% sRGB Color

Max Brightness > 450cd/m²

Max Contrast > 1200:1

Connect up to 2 external displays at 4k with USB-C and HDMI Processor Intel Core i5-13500H Performance-Biased H-Series

2.6 GHz Base, 4.7 GHz Turbo

12 Cores, 16 Threads

18 MB Smart Cache Graphics Intel Iris® Xe Graphics 80 Execution Units up to 1.45 GHz

Shared System VRAM

Requires Dual-Channel RAM (16 GB+) for Maximum Performance Memory Dual Channel DDR5-4800 or DDR5-5200 2 x 262 Pin SODIMM

Up to 96 GB Storage 2 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4 x 4

Samsung Read/Write Speeds up to 3500/3200 MB/s

Samsung Read/Write Speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s Chassis All Magnesium Alloy External Surfaces

Resin Screen Bezel and Keys

3.3 lb (1.5 kg) with Battery

14.0 x 9.7 x 0.7 in (356 x 246 x 18 mm)

User Accessible Components Include Disk, RAM, Wi-Fi, Battery, Fans Battery 80 WHr Embedded 4 Cell Smart Lithium-Ion Battery

Up To 8 Hours Modest Use with Medium-Low Display Brightness, 6 Hours Typical

Continuous Video Playback Loop: 7.5 hours

90 Minute Fast-Charge Power Supply 120W AC Adapter: Input 100-240 V ~ 1.9A 50-60 Hz Output 20V, DC, 6.0A

Optional 100 W USB-C Charging

WARNING: Lower-power USB chargers will degrade performance.

Many USB-C Monitors can charge and display simultaneously, but be wary if charging output is below 100W. Keyboard Single Zone White LED Backlight

User Configurable 4 Levels with Function Key

Kubuntu Super Key Touchpad Precision Glass Centered 6.1 x 4.0 in (155 x 102 mm) Touchpad

Configured with Multi-Touch and Finger Scroll

Quick Toggle Meta + Space Network and Bluetooth Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 211, M.2 2230 Card

Dual-Band 2.4 and 5 GHz

WLAN 802.11 AC/A/B/G/N/AC/AX

2×2 Communication Channels

300 Mbit/s @2.4 GHz; 2.4 Gbit/s @ 5 GHz

Dual-Mode Bluetooth 5.3 Webcam 2.1 MegaPixel HD 1080p (1920 x 1080)

Top-Center Mounted

Integrated Microphone Array

Physical Security Shutter

In-Use Blue LED Indicator Sound Integrated Microphone Array with Noise Suppression

2 x 2 W Speakers

High Definition Analog Over 3.5mm 2-in-1 Audio Jack

Digital Audio Over HDMI Ports 1 x USB-C 3.2 / Thunderbolt 4 / 100 W DC-IN, DisplayPort, Up to 40 Gbit/s

1 x USB-C 3.2, Up to 10 Gbit/s

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB-A 3.1

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack – Headphone and Microphone

1 x Kensington Lock

1 x DC-IN Power Connection Slots and Expansion 3 x M.2 Card Slots

1 x WLAN Combo M.2 2230 Card with PCIe and USB Interface

2 x NVMe M.2 2280 Card with PCIe Gen 4×4 Interface

Other Expansion Opportunities

Thunderbolt 4 Supports eGPUs and multiple external displays

Connect up to 2 additional 4k displays (HDMI, 1 x USB-C)

User Expandable NVMe, and RAM

Opens with Standard Phillips Screwdriver Cooling Dual Fans With Heat Pipes

BIOS Controlled Fan Profiles

Quiet by Default

“Silent” Profile Available Security Kensington Lock Mount

Webcam Physical Security Shutter

Webcam In-Use Blue LED Indicator

Optional No-Cost Full Disk Encryption

Optional Pre-Configured YubiKey 5 NFC 2FA Warranty One- to Three-Year Limited Warranty with Linux-First Support

Credits: The images featured in this article are courtesy of Kubuntu Focus or photographed by the author.

Suggest a Review

Is there a Linux software application or distro you’d like to suggest for review? Something you love or would like to get to know?

Email your ideas to me, and I’ll consider them for a future column.

And use the Reader Comments feature below to provide your input!