Super Productivity App: The Closest I've Come to a Workflow That Sticks

I've had a love/hate relationship with productivity apps for years. Programs that claimed to help me master time tracking, project organization, or task management worked for me for a while — until they didn't. No single task manager, to-do list, scheduling tool, or project planner is a solid fit for all users.

Over time, I tested stand-alone and all-in-one solutions to organize my personal and work routines. Most failed due to oversimplified or overly complex feature sets. Even AI-powered options have largely missed the mark.

My workflow requires offline access and online synchronization across Linux, Chrome OS, and Android computing platforms. If connectivity to Windows and macOS boxes — which I sometimes need — is included, all the better.

Most productivity apps fail to serve my computing requirements on multiple levels. Synchronization capability is essential to me, especially if it includes free syncing.

The Super Productivity app comes excitingly close to checking all of these boxes. I can adapt this system to my way of working. I can select or turn off functions in this local-first, open-source application with built-in free encryption.

Useful on Many Levels

Unlike other productivity apps, Super Productivity does not force conformity in how you manage tasks, calendars, and projects within its constraints. It can fit a wide range of professional and business workflows. Users can easily adapt it to their unique planning needs.

I have struggled with simple tools like Google Keep and Calendar, as well as complex orchestrators like Notion, Any.do, and Todoist, and many others. Sooner or later, I would have accumulated a variety of management tools dedicated to specific projects and work assignments. I finally found a better option.

Super Productivity is different. Instead of spreading my tracking and management data across multiple tools, I have consolidated the tools I rely on as digital brain supplements into a single, flexible solution.

I can capture ideas instantly with quick add, subtasks, notes, and due date options. I can sync tasks from my calendar to get a complete overview of my workday or week. I can use the distraction-free Focus Mode to stay on task. The Pomodoro timer lets me set automatic breaks, track progress, and schedule timeboxing.

Super Productivity offers much more. Visit the website for a full explanation. From there, you can download platform-specific software to sync local data on each desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone you use. Or install the web app for fast access on all your devices.

Two aspects of the Productivity Suite won me over almost instantly. I especially like creating a list of tasks and estimating how long they will take to complete. I can track how much time I actually spent working on them.

The Settings tab has a built-in collection of plug-ins that add a wide range of additional functionality. Turn them on/off by toggling a switch. A vast library of plug-ins from developers is available on GitHub via a link at the bottom of the plug-in directory page in settings.

How It Works

When you first log in to either the downloaded app, website, or installed web app, the setup screen asks you to choose your productivity priority: Simple Todo List, Time Tracker, or Productivity Suite.

You can change your preference at any time in the settings tab. I jumped into the Productivity Suite, which enabled daily planning, building work habits, focus, and time-tracking features all in one place.

Although a bit cluttered and with a slight learning curve due to its many features, the user interface is simple to navigate.

The default view is the Today screen, which remains blank until you create tasks, add schedules, and other content. An icon toolbar at the top of the window provides one-click access to create tasks, start/stop tracking, sync, and add project notes.

The left edge of the window is a panel that provides access to the Inbox (your list of tasks), Planner, Schedule, Boards, and Habits. The panel's middle section has links for Projects and Tags.

Use What Works for You

Click the Inbox tab in the left panel to create tasks, set up projects, add completion time estimates, and assign due dates. Then you can select the Today, Schedule, or Planner section for more in-depth coordination.

The Today section presents a simple list, while the Schedule section displays everything on a calendar. The Planner page organizes tasks by day, letting you drag items from one day to another.

Adding tasks offers considerable latitude. You can enter just a task title or expand into long notes with checklists. Click the Play button to start tracking the completion time. Mark the task as complete to stop the timer.

You can enable a Pomodoro timer that regularly reminds you to take breaks, along with simple counters for tracking things. Create projects in the Projects tab and add tasks to each one.

SuperSync Is Super Helpful

Earlier releases of the Super Productivity app had a few convoluted processes for synchronizing among cloud storage and other devices. This involved using Dropbox or WebDAV (a standard protocol for remote file access), or other third-party inconveniences that often involved subscription fees.

The built-in SuperSync system in this release removes those issues during app setup. It fixes a long-standing pain point by using a peer-to-peer system that avoids a central cloud or the need to store your data on a proprietary server.

Instead, it syncs your task database directly between your devices using encrypted data transfer. It works over your local network or via a relay when needed.

Setting up synchronization is easy. Create a one-time login with a verified email address and password. The server sends you a pairing code for a QR-style handshake. Once paired, devices recognize each other and sync automatically when both devices are online.

Data is encrypted before it leaves your devices. The relay servers cannot read your data, which aligns with the app’s privacy-first philosophy. Incremental database syncing, rather than transferring the entire database, makes syncing faster and reduces conflicts.

Offline-first behavior lets each device keep a full local copy of your data. You can work offline normally, and changes sync later when devices reconnect.

Bottom Line

No single productivity tool is perfect. However, the Super Productivity app is about as close as you can get to an ideal work tool.

Since it is open source, you can download and install the full-featured suite for free. It has no in-app upgrades. Even the extensive plug-in additions and cross-platform synchronization are free of subscription.

The only significant downside I encountered is limited collaboration. This may not be a deal-breaker for typical users, though. The app is primarily designed for individual productivity, not team collaboration, shared workspaces, or real-time editing.

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