Software

 

Windows 10 Countdown: Make the Switch to Linux for a Fresh Start

Linux operating system

Linux desktop developers may see an increase in adoption in 2025 despite the lack of commercial marketing strategies hawking the benefits of running Linux on consumer computers.

The arrival of the New Year brings a crucial decision for millions of computer users worldwide. In just 10 months, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10, leaving users with three options: upgrade to Windows 11 (if eligible), pay steep subscription fees for extended security support, or explore alternative computing solutions.

Microsoft hopes many Windows 10 users will reluctantly purchase new, more powerful devices to meet Windows 11’s upgrade requirements. For those unwilling to do so, the search for alternatives begins.

Switching to Linux offers both convenience and cost savings. Upgrading to Linux is free, and you can install it on your existing hardware to replace Windows.

Options for stranded Windows 10 users include switching to costlier macOS-based devices or adopting Chromebooks with ChromeOS, a less expensive, cloud-focused ecosystem. Another proven alternative is letting Linux breathe new life into existing hardware with a free, customizable operating system.

With the Windows 10 security updates and support deadline looming on Oct. 4, 2025, Linux developers see a potential for Windows users to switch, potentially marking 2025 as “The Year of the Linux Desktop.” According to a recent Forbes article, “nearly 900 million Windows 10 users are still holding out,” presenting a significant opportunity for Linux adoption.

These potential Linux converts will be joined by existing Linux users exploring upgrade options to other distributions. Unlike Microsoft and Apple platforms, Linux is not a single operating system. Instead, it offers dozens of highly configurable distributions with unique features and desktop environments, providing users with unparalleled customization options.

Its diverse ecosystem offers options tailored to various needs, giving users unparalleled flexibility to shape their computing experience. Special tools even let die-hard Windows fans run their favorite Microsoft applications inside the Linux desktop.

Exploring Linux Without Installing It

One of my favorite Linux discovery sites was DistroTest.net, which shut down several years ago. It was a novel way to sample dozens of Linux desktops and distros from a browser tab. I could select from some 300 Linux distros running on a virtual machine (VM) the site hosted without installing or configuring anything.

Several websites offer similar capabilities using emulators. These sites run software programs that allow a computer system to mimic the functions of another system. These online tools simplify the journey of Windows 10 users hesitant to upgrade and Linux users eager to try something new. They offer ease of use when exploring the range of Linux distributions, from beginner-friendly options to advanced environments.

Setting up and using emulators locally on your computer is a drawback to adoption for inexperienced computer users. However, a few user-friendly options let you explore free, fully functional Linux operating systems without leaving your web browser in whatever other computer platform you use.

Although these websites’ Linux inventories are less extensive, they let you sample Linux without installing it on your machine. This approach gives potential new users an easier way to test drive Linux distros in their web browsers without downloading and configuring files. All you need is an internet connection and a web browser.

Online Emulators To Help Find Linux Gems

Unfortunately, no genuinely adequate replacement for DistroTest.net exists. Linux developers lack a commercial marketing mechanism to drive adoption, as no company owns the Linux OS. If developers offered an emulator tool on their websites, potential adopters could experience the Linux version more easily before downloading and installing it on their computers.

These four websites help fill the void of selecting and trying out various Linux offerings:

DistroSea hosts more than 50 Linux distros, offering a beginner-friendly way to explore options. When the website loads in your browser window, scroll through the installed options and click on a distro to try.

DistroSea

DistroSea requires just a few clicks to load Pop!OS Linux into a web browser window.

OnWorks offers a more limited selection of Ubuntu, Parrot Security OS, Elementary OS, and Fedora Linux distros. It also lets you try out the Wine app to run Windows programs in Linux, Kodi Media Center, and a Windows and Mac emulator. However, the site is plastered with ads, which mar the experience.

OnWorks

This OnWorks view shows Elementary OS Linux running in a web browser.

LabEx offers a different user experience. It connects you to an online Linux terminal and a playground environment with a user-friendly interface for interacting with a complete Ubuntu 22.04 environment. It is free to use, but you must create an account to get started. LabEx offers multiple interfaces and integration with structured courses that create a solid platform to learn about using Linux. However, it lacks access to any other Linux distributions to try.

LabEx

LabEx lets you run Linux from any web browser and learn various Linux skills, all with the click of buttons.

JSLinux is a web service on Bellard.org that runs Linux and Windows VMs for free. It runs the virtualization software remotely. Click the startup link from the menu box to choose either Alpine Linux or Fedora Workstation Linux.

JSLinux

Bellard’s JSLinux service shows the Dillo web browser running within Alpine Linux through a web-based connection.

More Resources for Linux Beginners

Whether you’re exploring Linux for the first time or looking to expand your expertise, Linux offers unparalleled flexibility and functionality. Start by sampling distributions online and see how Linux can elevate your computing experience.

See our other articles for more information about selecting Linux distros and options for buying new computers with Linux pre-installed. Also, check out Insider Tips for Buying a New Personal Computer.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
IT systems administrators
Preventing Critical Server Security Issues With Linux Live Patching
December 16, 2024
AI use in open source
Redefining Open Source To Make AI Fit Sparks Unsettled Debate
December 12, 2024
Linux operating system
How RHEL and Fedora Shape Red Hat’s Linux Offerings
November 21, 2024
collaboration
Tor and Tails Team Up for Better Online Privacy Protections
November 5, 2024
open source software advantages
New Distro Derivative Expands Open-Source Enterprise Linux Ecosystem
September 17, 2024
Open-Source Overhaul Revitalizes Pipeliner CRM Through Forced Rebuild
September 5, 2024
Kubuntu Focus Ir16 Gen 2 laptop
Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard
August 27, 2024
cybersecurity
Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior
July 18, 2024
Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance
July 9, 2024
best practices for backing up data on Linux systems
Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups
June 25, 2024
More in Software
Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole tutorial
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.10 Oracular Oriole: Step-by-Step Guide
October 14, 2024
computer programmer
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
June 12, 2024
Linux operating system review
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
open-source software developer
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
How to upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Nubat: Tutorial
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide
April 30, 2024
How to set up a VPN for encrypted connection to the internet
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024
Open Source
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur
January 31, 2024
open source software in business
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024
Linux operating system review
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024

Has your confidence in AI grown over the past year?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?

Community

Community

Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives

Developers

Developers

How To Secure AI With MLSecOps

Enterprise

Enterprise

Open-Source Overhaul Revitalizes Pipeliner CRM Through Forced Rebuild

Exclusives

Exclusives

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Mobile

Mobile

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Reviews

Reviews

Kubuntu Focus Iridium Laptops Set New Built-for-Linux Standard

Security

Security

Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior

Software

Software

Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat: Step-by-Step Guide

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
Building Smarter Tech Stacks With MACH Architecture
December 23, 2024
Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
Gelato On-Demand Print Production Skirts Supply Chain Challenges
December 13, 2024
Holiday Shopping Frenzy Fuels Surge in Black Friday Week Cyberattacks
Holiday Shopping Frenzy Fuels Surge in Black Friday Week Cyberattacks
December 4, 2024

TechNewsWorld

Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions
Meta Scraps Fact-Checkers, Loosens Content Restrictions
January 8, 2025
AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions
AI Dominates 2025 Cybersecurity Predictions
January 7, 2025
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
Quantum Computing Remains Experimental Despite 2024 Advances: Forrester
January 6, 2025

CRM Buyer

Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
Tech Advancements Reshaping Cash-Rewards Platforms for Customer Loyalty
January 6, 2025
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
Sales Forecasting and CRM Need AI With Human Input
January 2, 2025
Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
Leveraging AI To Drive CRM Excellence and Customer Engagement
December 10, 2024