Security

 

Wolfi Linux Might Be the Next Cloud Security Savior

cybersecurity

Wolfi, from fortified software delivery firm Chainguard, is a young Linux “un-distro,” that is improving the cloud’s software supply chain. Can its innovative design launch a new solution for fortifying desktop distros, too?

In September 2022, developers announced Wolfi, the first community Linux un-distro designed for minimalism, rapid updates, and speedy remediation of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). Software code vulnerabilities make it easier for hackers to wreak havoc on computer security in cloud deployments and on-premises environments.

CVE is a database of publicly disclosed information security issues. The CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) assigns unique numbers to identify the intrusion points. Its common identifiers make it easier to share data across separate network security databases and tools to provide a baseline for evaluating the coverage of an organization’s security tools.

Wolfi developers hoped the combination of characteristics would help them provide a secure base layer for containers that hold applications within cloud storage. Since Wolfi’s release, Chainguard’s maintainers and community contributors have been determined to help developers address software supply chain security challenges by building more secure software from the start.

Innovative Design for Cloud-Native Workloads

Wolfi takes a novel approach focused on the rapid adoption of containerized and cloud-native workloads. One important principle for Wolfi’s design is prioritizing update speed over stability.

Chainguard sees fast updates as a distro’s responsibility. Its developers believe that users should never have to wait for a distro to release a fix.

The notion of an un-distro in the Linux world refers to its lack of some of the features of other full, traditional Linux distributions, according to Chainguard Staff DevRel Engineer Adrian Mouat. Most notably, there is no Linux kernel.

“Most of today’s workloads run on containers, and existing Linux distros were designed for an earlier era. This shift to running containers and balancing new supply chain security risks have led to issues like running known vulnerabilities. The only way to solve these problems is to build a distribution designed for container/cloud-native environments, and that is why we built Wolfi,” Mouat told LinuxInsider.

Better Security From Images, Not Versions

To achieve this, Wolfi applies a rolling release cadence and does not have release versions, only packages that rapidly receive version updates. According to the company, this approach ensures that Wolfi users can use vulnerability-free packages as soon as possible.

Wolfi is a community Linux OS designed for the container and cloud-native era. Chainguard started the Wolfi project to enable building Chainguard Images, its collection of curated “distroless” images that meet the requirements of a secure software supply chain.

Sure, other so-called distroless offerings exist. For instance, Google’s distroless images are built with Bazel and based on the Debian distribution. Bazel is an open-source build and test tool similar to Make, Maven, and Gradle that uses a human-readable, high-level build language.

Chainguard Images are built with apko, a command-line tool that allows users to build container images using a declarative language written in YAML. The apko name is derived from the APK package format and is inspired by the ko build tool.

Distroless means the system contains only the dependencies required to run a single application. For example, the Redis container contains only what it needs to run Redis. It even lacks the shell and package manager.

“This is in contrast to traditional container images, which often contain various system utilities not required for running the application,” added Mouat.

When Chainguard first introduced Wolfi, it was intended to be a community-driven project that would achieve recognition as the most trusted distro for containerized workloads, according to the company. It hoped other software builders would use Wolfi to solve many challenges.

Difference With a Distinction

Wolfi differs from Chainguard Images. They are not the same digital things, but they are closely connected.

Wolfi is the name of the company’s open-source Linux un-distribution. Chainguard Images are built from Wolfi packages and power significant benefits like rapid updates, patching, and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) at build time, Mouat clarified.

Chainguard Images is a collection of container images designed for security and minimalism. Many of them are distroless. The company offers a mix of distroless and development (or builder) images that are minimalist and include provenance attestations for increased security.

John Speed Meyers, head of the company’s Chainguard Labs, thinks of Wolfi as a set of building blocks or packages developers can use to build software. He views Chainguard Images as containers built from packages in Wolfi for container-related tasks.

“Because containers have become so popular for cloud computing, containers built from Wolfi [like Chainguard Images] are also good for mainstream cloud computing, at least where containers are involved,” he told LinuxInsider.

Another close distinction is how package management is handled. Wolfi is a rolling-release Linux distribution without traditional release version numbering. It is effectively the same model as the edge branch in Alpine Linux used in embedded systems and containers, Mouat offered.

“Wolfi packages are sourced from official project releases in the same way as other distributions. It’s just that we have more automation and can get releases out faster. I expect in the future we will see other distributions also speed up the cadence at which they release new versions of software,” he said.

Why the Two ‘Almost Alikes’ Co-Exist

Chainguard set out to create its own Linux distribution to build its low-to-zero known CVE container images. According to Mouat, the developers must control how quickly they can apply updates in reaction to vulnerabilities and issue security advisories.

“The only way to do that was by building our own Linux distribution built for speed,” he noted.

Wolfi, like Alpine, emphasizes rapid patching of CVEs. Most popular containers are bloated with too much software, are updated too infrequently, and are filled with packages with CVEs, he explained.

Wolfi also offers other software supply chain security benefits, like Software Bill of Materials for packages and key packages bootstrapped from source, added Meyers.

Wolfi’s uniqueness — separate from Chainguard Images — is improving the cloud’s software supply chain’s ruggedness, observed Ariadne Conill, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Edera, a container security company.

“Wolfi is fairly unique in that all of the bits needed to bootstrap the entire distribution have been published alongside instructions on how to use them to build your own independent builds of the Wolfi package set,” she told LinuxInsider.

Another advantage to Wolfi is the automation that drives the package updates and correlates automated package updates to vulnerability-fix information. Other distributions, like NixOS, have built their own implementations of some of these capabilities.

“But as far as I know, Wolfi is the only commercially supported distribution with a rolling release model with heavy automation,” he noted.

Distro for a New Era

Most of the major Linux distributions today were originally designed for a bygone era, suggested Mouat. They were first designed to run directly on desktops on people’s desks and racks in the server room.

“I’m old enough to remember installing Red Hat and Debian from CDs and even floppy disks! They then made the transition to VMs largely unscathed, but in today’s container-dominated landscape, I think they are starting to creak,” he quipped.

Wolfi shows how rethinking the Linux distribution with a focus on small, modular packages that are frequently updated has benefits for organizations running container workloads, Mouat said.

“I think we will see more and more initiatives by the major distributions that try to bring some of these benefits to their offerings,” he concluded about the future of Linux distros.

Jack M. Germain

Jack M. Germain has been an ECT News Network reporter since 2003. His main areas of focus are enterprise IT, Linux and open-source technologies. He is an esteemed reviewer of Linux distros and other open-source software. In addition, Jack extensively covers business technology and privacy issues, as well as developments in e-commerce and consumer electronics. Email Jack.

Leave a Comment

Please sign in to post or reply to a comment. New users create a free account.

More by Jack M. Germain
view all
Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance
July 9, 2024
best practices for backing up data on Linux systems
Essential Tips for Reliable Linux Backups
June 25, 2024
Linux operating system review
Dynebolic Linux Return Falls Short of Creative Goals
June 3, 2024
open-source cybersecurity public-private collaboration
Can Public-Private Partnerships Improve Open-Source Security?
May 30, 2024
open-source software developer
Post-Open Licensing Could Offer Software Devs Funding Alternatives
May 7, 2024
Open Source
Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide
April 12, 2024
How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone
January 25, 2024
open source software in business
Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability
January 23, 2024
AI Will Have a Transformative Impact on Software Development in 2024
January 16, 2024
Linux operating system review
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
January 4, 2024
More in Security
computer programmer
Upgrade to Ubuntu Pro for 5 Years of Free Extended Support
June 12, 2024
How to set up a VPN for encrypted connection to the internet
How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu
April 19, 2024
data center systems engineer
What To Do if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 22, 2024
network engineer
Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux
March 19, 2024
software engineer monitoring servers
How To Check if Your Linux Server Has Been Hacked
March 4, 2024
IT infrastructure setup, including servers, switches, routers, and structured cabling systems in a data center
Be It Resolved: Systemd Shall Serve DNS
February 23, 2024
IT and Security Leaders Baffled by AI, Unsure About Security Risks: Study
October 18, 2023
Open Source Vulnerabilities
Qualys Discovers Critical Linux Flaw ‘Looney Tunables’
October 4, 2023
software engineers monitoring enterprise IT systems
More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring
September 15, 2023
computer user discovers a VPN cybersecurity vulnerability
Atlas VPN Linux Leak Exposes Users’ IP Addresses
September 7, 2023

How often do you replace your personal computer?
Loading ... Loading ...

LinuxInsider Channels

Business

Business

Best Record Yet for Open Source Use in Business Worldwide

Community

Community

AI Expert Claims Big Tech Using Fear of AI To Scare Up Profits

Developers

Developers

Open-Source Experts’ 2024 Outlook for AI, Security, Sustainability

Enterprise

Enterprise

More Linux Malware Means More Linux Monitoring

Exclusives

Exclusives

2023: Year of the Software Developer

Mobile

Mobile

How To Speed Up a Suddenly Slow Android Phone

Reviews

Reviews

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE Redefines Gaming Style, Computing Performance

Security

Security

How To Connect via OpenVPN on Ubuntu

Software

Software

Lunar Lobster Is Dead: How To Upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur

Spotlight Features

Spotlight Features

Cyber Forecast for 2023 and Beyond: Hang on for a Bumpy Digital Ride

Tech Blog

Tech Blog

Crafting Advanced DNS Configurations on Linux

More from ECT News Network

E-Commerce Times

Solving the Profitability Challenge in Cross-Border E-Commerce
Solving the Profitability Challenge in Cross-Border E-Commerce
July 17, 2024
Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
Amazon Sellers Gain Insight From Free Prime Day Playbook
June 21, 2024
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
Surge in Bad Bot Threats Forces Retailers To Bolster Cyber Defenses
June 19, 2024

TechNewsWorld

AV Tech Innovations Transforming Higher Education
AV Tech Innovations Transforming Higher Education
July 19, 2024
Workers Using AI To Snag Pay Raises, Promotions: Survey
Workers Using AI To Snag Pay Raises, Promotions: Survey
July 16, 2024
Embedded Analytics Made Easy: Go From Concept to Launch in 10 Days
Embedded Analytics Made Easy: Go From Concept to Launch in 10 Days
July 15, 2024

CRM Buyer

Next-Gen Super Bots Built To Enhance Customer Communications
Next-Gen Super Bots Built To Enhance Customer Communications
July 15, 2024
Negative Online Experiences Drive Customers To Competitors: Study
Negative Online Experiences Drive Customers To Competitors: Study
June 25, 2024
AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
AI Brings High Hopes for Better Retail Customer Experiences
June 19, 2024